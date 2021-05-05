Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,057.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $8,057.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001044 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00175704 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

