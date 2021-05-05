Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $77.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,613. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.