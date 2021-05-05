Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in April

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of PLT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. 2,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,017. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

