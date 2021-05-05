Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director R. Michael Jones Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($213,473.98).

TSE PTM opened at C$5.99 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

