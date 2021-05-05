Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director R. Michael Jones Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($213,473.98).
TSE PTM opened at C$5.99 on Wednesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.93.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
