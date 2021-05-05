Playkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142,417.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Playkey has a market cap of $1.22 million and $142,417.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00086393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00838760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.14 or 0.09458967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

