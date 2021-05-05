PlotX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $2.28 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00846328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.49 or 0.09491645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044289 BTC.

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

