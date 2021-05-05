Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PSTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of PSTV opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

