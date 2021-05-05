PlutusDeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

