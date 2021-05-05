Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $520.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.