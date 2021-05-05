Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Polaris stock opened at $142.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

