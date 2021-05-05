Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $142.28 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

