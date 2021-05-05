PolyPid (PYPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PYPD opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.