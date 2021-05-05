PolySwarm Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and $200,256.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00841215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.21 or 0.09448464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044290 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

