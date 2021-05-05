Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 186,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,279. The stock has a market cap of $258.54 million, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.