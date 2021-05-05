Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading Down 0.3%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.04. 1,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

About Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

