Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.14.

PWCDF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.78.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

