Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00. The company traded as high as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.54, with a volume of 229180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.80.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The company has a market cap of C$24.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

