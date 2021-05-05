Power Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $171.85 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $171.85 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00082144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.00812550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00098819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,324.23 or 0.09286853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

