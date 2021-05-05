PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $2.71 on Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and $5.76 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00088024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00068634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.70 or 0.00831462 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.60 or 0.09704814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00100549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043868 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.