PPG Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

