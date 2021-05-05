Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

