Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of PRLD opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

