Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $128.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PRBZF remained flat at $$96.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $97.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.