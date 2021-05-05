Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$129.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$114.43.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$120.26. 17,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,452. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 56.05. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$74.84 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$119.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.45.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

