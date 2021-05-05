Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Earnings Miss

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 22,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,385,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

