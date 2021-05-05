Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,689 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

