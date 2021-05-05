Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,435 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

