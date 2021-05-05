Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE stock opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $130.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.