Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

