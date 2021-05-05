Private Advisor Group LLC Has $994,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

