Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,703,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

