Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $307.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.96 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.59.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.