Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.21. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day moving average is $167.97. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

