Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 23,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $238.69. The stock had a trading volume of 130,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,854. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

