Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 97,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 933.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.74. 25,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.17. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

