Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 399,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

