Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 561,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

