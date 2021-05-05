Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,917,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $99.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

