Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

PFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT opened at $171.74 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.