ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 742,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

