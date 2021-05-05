Prothena (PRTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prothena alerts:

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,587. The company has a market capitalization of $956.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.