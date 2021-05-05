Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

