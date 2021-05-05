Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.57.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $102.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -284.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.