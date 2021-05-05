Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Repurchase $500.00 million in Stock

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

