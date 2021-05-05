PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22. PTC has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

