Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.94.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.