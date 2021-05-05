Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.88

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 13689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

