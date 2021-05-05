PumaPay (PMA) One Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. PumaPay has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00072489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.08 or 0.00848315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,413.41 or 0.09769233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00101590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044334 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

