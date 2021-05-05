Pundi X NEM Reaches One Day Volume of $22,561.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $22,561.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.01 or 0.01152194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00721471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,619.69 or 0.99574957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.