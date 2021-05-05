Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

